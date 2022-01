When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$26; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

St. Louis saxophonist Kendrick Smith does some heavy lifting this weekend at Ferring Jazz Bistro. He has assembled his sextet to celebrate one of the most iconic albums of all time, “Kind of Blue” by Miles Davis. By Kevin C. Johnson