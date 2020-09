After a stellar season of “The Voice” in 2018 in which she sailed straight through to the finals and what looked like a probable win, Florissant’s Kennedy Holmes managed to land in fourth place. Many felt she was robbed. Kennedy has the distinction of being the first St. Louis area singer to make it to “The Voice” finale, and the youngest ever to make it to the finale. Kennedy turned 14 on the show.

