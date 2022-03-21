Kenny Chesney
Photo by Danny Clinch
• Marcus Miller, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 4-7, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$56, jazzstl.org • Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers, Quasi, 8 p.m. May 5, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com • Mudhoney, Bassamp, Dano, 8 p.m. May 5, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com • Jordan Davis, Seaforth, MacKenzie Porter, 7:30 p.m. May 5, the Factory, $27-$37, ticketmaster.com • "85 South: Return of the Ghetto Legends" with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, 8 p.m. May 5, Chaifetz Arena, $35-$150, ticketmaster.com • Kenny Chesney “Here and Now” tour with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, 5 p.m. May 7, Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue), $35-$225, cardinals.com/chesney • Roger McGuinn, 8 p.m. May 7, Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville), $50-$51, wildeytheatre.com
Ex-wife accuses former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of abuse
The bat, man: Cardinals Goldschmidt swings new lab-designed, custom-crafted bat worth the weight
Editorial: Uncomfortable questions abound about the untimely death of Cora Faith Walker
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
On heels of St. Louis ‘Bachelor,’ the next ‘Bachelorette’ is from O’Fallon, Ill.
Tipsheet: Braves add Olson, turn page on fan favorite Freeman
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
What's the deal? While Cardinals finalize plan for Flaherty's right shoulder, they sign Dickerson for lefthanded swing
Editorial: Hawley goes for the jugular against the first Black woman Supreme Court nominee
Two families enjoy common room, private space in Washington, Mo., home
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
Mizzou prepared to hire Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, pending Board approval
Media Views: Baseball broadcasts will be Buck-less for first time in decades. Joe Buck discusses his big move.
French: A mysterious death leads to threats and insults from the mayor's father
Report: Mizzou targets Cleveland State's Dennis Gates in coaching search • Sick of It All, Agnostic Front, 8 p.m. May 9, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $27.50-$30, ticketmaster.com • Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. May 10, Delmar Hall, $27.50-$32.50, ticketmaster.com • Nicole Henry, 7:30 p.m. May 11-12, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 13-14, 6:30 p.m. May 15, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!