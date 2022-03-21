 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney

• Marcus Miller, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 4-7, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$56, jazzstl.org

• Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers, Quasi, 8 p.m. May 5, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com

• Mudhoney, Bassamp, Dano, 8 p.m. May 5, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com

• Jordan Davis, Seaforth, MacKenzie Porter, 7:30 p.m. May 5, the Factory, $27-$37, ticketmaster.com

• "85 South: Return of the Ghetto Legends" with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, 8 p.m. May 5, Chaifetz Arena, $35-$150, ticketmaster.com

• Kenny Chesney “Here and Now” tour with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, 5 p.m. May 7,  Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue), $35-$225, cardinals.com/chesney

• Roger McGuinn, 8 p.m. May 7, Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville), $50-$51, wildeytheatre.com 

People are also reading…

• Sick of It All, Agnostic Front, 8 p.m. May 9, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $27.50-$30, ticketmaster.com

• Reckless Kelly, 8 p.m. May 10, Delmar Hall, $27.50-$32.50, ticketmaster.com

• Nicole Henry, 7:30 p.m. May 11-12, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 13-14, 6:30 p.m. May 15, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News