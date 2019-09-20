Ketchup 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File) The Associated Press 70. Get rid of chlorine green hair with a ketchup shampoo. Massage ketchup generously into your hair and leave it for 15 minutes, then wash it out, using baby shampoo. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments View All Promotions promotion Now more than ever... be curious, be engaged and be informed by subscribing to the Post-Dispatch. promotion As a subscriber, you can enter to win monthly St. Louis Cardinals prize packs! Print Ads Ads STL SPEAKERS SERIES - Ad from 2019-09-18 Sep 18, 2019 Medical LEWIS CHIROPRACTIC **PREPAY** - Ad from 2019-09-16 Sep 16, 2019 Ads BECK ALLEN CABINETRY - Ad from 2019-09-20 11 hrs ago Ads Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau - Ad from 2019-09-20 11 hrs ago Service ALZHEIMERS IMPACT / ANR - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Other BOMMARITO MAZDA-ELLISVILLE - Ad from 2019-09-20 11 hrs ago Ads KENRICK MEAT MARKET - Ad from 2019-09-18 Sep 18, 2019 Other BLUMENHOF WINERY - Ad from 2019-09-20 11 hrs ago Office MARTIN & SONS SIDING - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Ads FRONTENACE RACQUET CLUB - Ad from 2019-09-20 11 hrs ago Activate your digital subscription. It's part of your print subscription! See ads from today's newspaper © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy