Kevin C. Johnson's picks

One man’s best concerts of the year are another man’s trash.
That’s part of what makes these best-of year-end lists so entertaining, and yet invariably so frustrating for some to read.
When I come up with my list each year, it’s traditionally a mixture of two types of shows.
The first — the one I’m an admitted sucker for — are the shows with all the bells and whistles, the big spectacles demonstrating how far concert technology has advanced. And boy, has it. For example, Travis Scott brought an amusement park with him to Enterprise Center (yet his show didn’t make my top 10). Many will argue the spectacles are to mask a lack of talent. That’s true in some cases. When done well (Drake’s 2018 show comes to mind, as does U2’s 2018 show, that year’s best), it’s really something to marvel.
The other type of show stresses musicianship over everything else — no bells and whistles needed, just a great performance with the basic boxes checked. This would be a show like Gary Clark at the Fox Theatre. If there was one more space in the top 10 it would belong to Clark.
These are the 10 concert I name as the year’s best with several honorable mentions equally deserving.