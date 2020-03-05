Kevin Griffin, Sinclair

When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $27.50-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com
Singer-songwriter Kevin Griffin is best known as the frontman of rock band Better Than Ezra, but he’s becoming just as forceful in his own right as a solo singer. He recently released his debut solo album, “Anywhere You Go.” “I wanted to bring all the music that I’m moved by into a collection of songs that didn’t pull from my usual bag of tricks,” he said in a statement. By Kevin C. Johnson