Kevin Griffin, Sinclair

0 comments

Kevin Griffin with Better Than Ezra performs during the Under the Sun Tour 2015 at Chastain Park Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 26, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $27.50-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com

Singer-songwriter Kevin Griffin is best known as the frontman of rock band Better Than Ezra, but he’s becoming just as forceful in his own right as a solo singer. He recently released his debut solo album, “Anywhere You Go.” “I wanted to bring all the music that I’m moved by into a collection of songs that didn’t pull from my usual bag of tricks,” he said in a statement. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

Sports