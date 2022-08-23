When 7 p.m. Sept. 24 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $66-$156 • More info ticketmaster.com
Kevin Hart, the motormouth stand-up comedian who has been at the top of his game for several years, keeps the jokes flowing with his “Reality Check” tour. Expect him to ruminate on life, love, family and other topics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today