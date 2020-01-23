When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30 • More info heliumcomedy.com
Comics who found fame on “Saturday Night Live” can tour forever with that credit. Kevin Nealon, whose career transcends the long-running sketch show, has a personality and a conversational style that you can’t help but like. His act often wanders from topic to topic, and he never misses a punchline. Nealon was an “SNL” cast member from 1986 to 1995 and served as a “Weekend Update” anchor. By Kevin C. Johnson