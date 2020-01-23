Kevin Nealon
Kevin Nealon

LA Premiere of "Murder Mystery"

Kevin Nealon arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder Mystery" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Westwood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 

When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comics who found fame on “Saturday Night Live” can tour forever with that credit. Kevin Nealon, whose career transcends the long-running sketch show, has a personality and a conversational style that you can’t help but like. His act often wanders from topic to topic, and he never misses a punchline. Nealon was an “SNL” cast member from 1986 to 1995 and served as a “Weekend Update” anchor. By Kevin C. Johnson

Sports