Kevin Salwen: ‘The Suspect’

When 7 p.m. Tuesday • Where Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Boulevard • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
Journalist Kevin Salwen worked with U.S. Attorney Kent Alexander to tell the story of the 1996 bombing during the Olympics held in Atlanta. The bomb killed two, but security guard William Jewell’s actions limited the carnage. Nevertheless, an FBI leak that Jewell was a suspect led to a media circus (Jewell would later successfully sue several national outlets). Last year, a Clint Eastwood film retold Jewell’s story and generated its own controversy, but perhaps Salwen can answer questions in person regarding the facts behind the crime and fallout. By Jane Henderson