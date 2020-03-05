When 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Sunday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30 (early show is sold out) • More info heliumcomedy.com
Social media stars are really taking over the comedy scene. One of the latest is KevOnStage, who has already sold out one of two shows this weekend at Helium Comedy Club. He produced the Real Comedians of Social Media Tour, which hit more than 50 cities. His comedy is rooted in faith, family and relatability. By Kevin C. Johnson
