When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$41; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

Keyon Harrold, the first creative adviser for Jazz St. Louis, continues his five-day residency at Ferring Jazz Bistro. He’s focused on bringing new blood to Jazz St. Louis and has been featuring his friends, including PJ Morton, Terrace Martin and Gretchen Parlato. By Kevin C. Johnson