• Michael Martin Murphey, 8 p.m. May 27, Wildey Theatre, $41.50-$46.50, wildeytheatre.com
• New Found Glory “20 Years of Sticks and Stones” with Four Year Strong, Be Well, 8 p.m. May 27, Red Flag (3040 Locust Street), $31, etix.com
• Rod Man, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 27-28, 7 p.m. May 29, Helium Comedy Club, $22-$33, heliumcomedy.com
• St. Louis Music Festival with Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, NO Limit Reunion with Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, Fiend, Donell Jones, Silk, Blackstreet, Dave Hollister, 8 p.m. May 28, Enterprise Center, $56-$122, ticketmaster.com
• AJR “OK Orchestra Tour” with BoyWithUke, 7:30 p.m. May 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$70, livenation.com
• Bastille “Give Me the Future Tour,” 8 p.m. May 31, the Pageant, $39-$49, ticketmaster.com