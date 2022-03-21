Keyshia Cole
• St. Louis Music Festival with Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, Donell Jones, Silk, Blackstreet, Dave Hollister, 8 p.m. May 28, Enterprise Center, $56-$122, ticketmaster.com • Bastille “Give Me the Future Tour,” 8 p.m. May 31, the Pageant, $39-$49, ticketmaster.com • , 6:45 p.m. June 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$364, Live and UnZoomed K-SHE 95 with REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy livenation.com • Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. June 3, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$150, ticketmaster.com • Michael Blackson, 7 and 10 p.m. June 3-4, Helium Comedy Club, $45-$60, heliumcomedy.com • The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 4 p.m. June 5, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $45-$65, metrotix.com • The War on Drugs “Commit This to Memory 17th Year Anniversary Tour,” 8 p.m. June 6, the Pageant, $40.50-$50.50, ticketmaster.com
Report: Mizzou targets Cleveland State's Dennis Gates in coaching search • Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein, 7 p.m. June 8, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com • The Lumineers “Brightside World Tour” with Caamp, 7:30 p.m. June 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $26-$115, livenation.com • JSL @ 25 with Terell Stafford, Cyrus Chestnut, Grace Kelly, Allison Miller , Nathan Pence, 7:30 p.m. June 8-9, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 10-11, 6:30 p.m. June 12, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$46, jazzstl.org
