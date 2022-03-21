 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole

• St. Louis Music Festival with Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, Donell Jones, Silk, Blackstreet, Dave Hollister, 8 p.m. May 28, Enterprise Center, $56-$122, ticketmaster.com

• Bastille “Give Me the Future Tour,” 8 p.m. May 31, the Pageant, $39-$49, ticketmaster.com

Live and UnZoomed K-SHE 95 with REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy, 6:45 p.m. June 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$364, livenation.com

• Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. June 3, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$150, ticketmaster.com

• Michael Blackson, 7 and 10 p.m. June 3-4, Helium Comedy Club, $45-$60, heliumcomedy.com

• The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 4 p.m. June 5, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $45-$65, metrotix.com

• The War on Drugs “Commit This to Memory 17th Year Anniversary Tour,” 8 p.m. June 6, the Pageant, $40.50-$50.50, ticketmaster.com

People are also reading…

• Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein, 7 p.m. June 8, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com

• The Lumineers “Brightside World Tour” with Caamp, 7:30 p.m. June 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $26-$115, livenation.com

• JSL @ 25 with Terell Stafford, Cyrus Chestnut, Grace Kelly, Allison Miller, Nathan Pence, 7:30 p.m. June 8-9, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 10-11, 6:30 p.m. June 12, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$46, jazzstl.org

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News