Kimmswick Christmas Festival and Cookie Walk
Kimmswick Christmas Festival and Cookie Walk

When Dec. 3-6 • Where Kimmswick • How much $30 for cookie walk • More info 636-464-6464; gokimmswick.com

Stop by the visitor center or go online to buy a cookbook, which contains favorite cookie recipes from participating Kimmswick shops. Visitors also get a map and a bag to collect cookie samples. Shops and restaurants will be open late, buildings will be decorated and luminaries will light the way. Carolers will be out, and carriage rides will help transport guests.

