Stop by the visitor center or go online to buy a cookbook, which contains favorite cookie recipes from 27 participating shops. Visitors also get a map and a bag to collect cookie samples. Shops and restaurants will be open late, buildings will be decorated and luminaries will light the way. Carolers will be out, and carriage rides will help transport guests.
When 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8 • Where Kimmswick • How much $30 for cookie walk • More info 636-464-6464; gokimmswick.com