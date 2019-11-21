When 7 p.m. Sunday • Where Second Baptist Church, 9030 Clayton Road • How much $18, $8 for students • More info kingsburyensemble.net
When you’re as prolific as J.S. Bach and Antonio Vivaldi, it’s probably inevitable that you’re going to recycle some tunes, whether your own or those of others. The Kingsbury Ensemble presents some noted Baroque musicians in music of Bach and Vivaldi: Marc Schachman, oboe, and Linda Quan, violin, who have performed with Philharmonia Baroque (San Francisco), the Handel & Haydn Society of Boston, Boston Baroque, the American Classical Orchestra (New York) and the Smithsonian Chamber Orchestra (Washington, D.C.), among others; Clea Galhano, recorder, will join them for Vivaldi’s Concerto a Quatro RV 107 and play solo in the recorder concerto “La Notte.” By Sarah Bryan Miller