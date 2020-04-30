With music by Cyndi Lauper and a plethora of glamorous, glittery costumes, this musical filmed live in London’s West End is sure to make you dance along to its uplifting tunes. The show was directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, who attended Webster University. Based on the 2005 movie of the same name, “Kinky Boots” won the Tony Award for best musical in 2013 and the Olivier Award for best new musical in 2016.
Wherebroadwayhd.com • How much $8.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial
Relive a little Muny magic
The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre