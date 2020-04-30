With music by Cyndi Lauper and a plethora of glamorous, glittery costumes, this musical filmed live in London’s West End is sure to make you dance along to its uplifting tunes. The show was directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, who attended Webster University. Based on the 2005 movie of the same name, “Kinky Boots” won the Tony Award for best musical in 2013 and the Olivier Award for best new musical in 2016.

Where broadwayhd.com • How much $8.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial

