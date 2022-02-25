 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kip Moore, Drew Parker

Kip Moore at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Kip Moore performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 8 p.m. Feb. 25 • Where The Factory, 17106 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $34-$59; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Rising country star Kip Moore is touring in support of his “Wild World” album, with a stop at the Factory. “I hope this record provokes some honesty,” he said in a statement. “All I want to do is make music that reaches people in a pure sense — something that’s light and easy to carry with you, but 1,000 pounds of weight at the same time, and I think ‘Wild World’ is just a depiction of what I see.” By Kevin C. Johnson

Kevin McBeth

Kevin McBeth. Photo by Dan Dreyfus

