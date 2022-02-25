Kip Moore, Drew Parker

Rising country star Kip Moore is touring in support of his “Wild World” album, with a stop at the Factory. “I hope this record provokes some honesty,” he said in a statement. “All I want to do is make music that reaches people in a pure sense — something that’s light and easy to carry with you, but 1,000 pounds of weight at the same time, and I think ‘Wild World’ is just a depiction of what I see.” By Kevin C. Johnson