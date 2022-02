When 7 p.m. Feb. 27 • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $37-$40; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-935-6543; edison.wustl.edu

Washington University’s Department of Music in Arts & Sciences Great Artist Series presents internationally acclaimed piano duo Kirill Gerstein and Garrick Ohlsson. On the program are works by Thomas Adès, Ferruccio Busoni, Rachmaninoff and Ravel. By Daniel Durchholz