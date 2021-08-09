Kirkwood churches and schools could lease kitchens to mobile food businesses

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council are set to vote Aug. 19 on zoning code changes that would add mobile food trucks, pushcarts and farmers markets to the definition of catering establishments permitted in residential districts.
During a public hearing Thursday, City Planner Amy Lowry said the amendments also would allow places of worship and educational institutions to rent out their kitchens as commissaries.
St. Louis County's Public Health Department describes a commissary as “a base of operations for all mobile food units, pushcarts and catering businesses,” she said.
The county requires food from a food cart, truck or farmers market to be prepared in a kitchen that the food establishment returns to daily for food preparations, supplies, cleaning and servicing operations, Lowry said.
“We already have some commissaries in Kirkwood,” Lowry said.
“For example, the restaurant kitchen at Amigo's Cantina serves as its commissary for its food truck that goes under the same name.”
The commissary kitchen would be subject to approval and inspection by the county public health department, she said.
“Grace Episcopal Church has a commercial kitchen they'd like to rent out to food trucks and caterers when the church is not using it,” Lowry said.
Catering establishments would need to obtain a Kirkwood occupancy permit and business license; deliveries and the loading or unloading of vehicles would be limited to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. No vehicles associated with the catering establishment would be stored overnight at the site of the commissary kitchen.
The commission subcommittee discussed whether to limit the number of food trucks or catering establishments for each commissary kitchen, but decided that the leasing catering establishment would have discretion based on the size of the kitchen, and the time and space needs of each food establishment, Lowry said.
The subcommittee also discussed limiting the hours of operation for the catering establishment kitchen, but decided against it. A breakfast establishment might need to access the kitchen in the early morning and a dinner establishment might need to clean up late at night, Lowry said.
The Rev. Todd McDowell, of Grace Church, at 514 East Argonne Avenue, said the commissary kitchens “would be an important step for all churches, where our budgets are getting tighter and more limited."
Also that night, Griffin announced that starting Aug. 19, the city will return to conducting City Council meetings and public hearings by Zoom teleconference, rather than in-person.
“In addition, starting next week, boards and commissions also will be meeting via Zoom,” he said.