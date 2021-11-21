Kirkwood police officer injured after vehicle strikes police SUV on I-44 shoulder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Kirkwood police officer was assisting a motorist on Interstate 44 Sunday when a passing vehicle struck his SUV, police said.

The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries after the crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. near South Berry Road, Kirkwood Officer Gary Baldridge said in a news release.

The vehicle had "sideswiped" the SUV, trapping the officer inside, Baldridge said.

He was extricated by police and firefighters and was able to walk to an ambulance on his own, Baldridge said.

The officer had been assisting a motorist whose vehicle was disabled on eastbound I-44, Baldridge said.

The officer had parked his SUV to shield the disabled vehicle, Baldridge said, positioning the SUV so that it was on the line between the shoulder of the road and far-right eastbound lane.

The SUV's emergency lights were on at the time a vehicle passing in the right eastbound lane "sideswiped" the SUV, Baldridge said.

The state Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, Baldridge said.

The patrol had not published a crash report as of 8 p.m. Sunday. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

