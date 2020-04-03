Kissing bass

GH: Gussie and Billy Jr. walk to the end of the dock on the lake and sit. “What a day to do a little fishin’,” Gussie proclaims. He is wearing his skinniest jeans; Billy is wearing camo-print pants so the fish won’t be able to see his legs.

“We’re in our element — this is what we do,” Billy awkwardly says. If I’m not mistaken, he said something similar a few episodes back when he and Gussie were racing ATVs on the polo field.

Billy catches a fish then kisses it and tosses it back into the lake. “It’s a way to say thank you to the fish.”

Is kissing fish really a thing?

BO: We get to the real point of the scene: some “man-to-man talk.” Gussie grabs a Kräftig from the blue cooler he is sitting on.

Billy says he’s thinking about getting engaged.

Gussie’s reaction: “Really?”

Our reaction: Of course. We’ve “settled” the gold-digger plot, and now it’s time for Billy to have a new reason to be on the show.

GH: Billy says he doesn’t want to play the field anymore. Gussie urges him to talk to Mom. Billy says he came to Gussie first so someone would actually listen to him.

“I view this as like a way to prove to myself and to you guys and everybody that I am ready to go from being from, like, this boy that Mom wants me to just stay to a man,” Billy says.

BO: I think moving out of his parents’ house might be another, less expensive and less potentially heartbreaking way to show this.