Kissing bass

GH: Gussie and Billy Jr. walk to the end of the dock on the lake and sit. “What a day to do a little fishin’,” Gussie proclaims. He is wearing his skinniest jeans; Billy is wearing camo-print pants so the fish won’t be able to see his legs.
“We’re in our element — this is what we do,” Billy awkwardly says. If I’m not mistaken, he said something similar a few episodes back when he and Gussie were racing ATVs on the polo field.
Billy catches a fish then kisses it and tosses it back into the lake. “It’s a way to say thank you to the fish.”
Is kissing fish really a thing?
BO: We get to the real point of the scene: some “man-to-man talk.” Gussie grabs a Kräftig from the blue cooler he is sitting on.
Billy says he’s thinking about getting engaged.
Gussie’s reaction: “Really?”
Our reaction: Of course. We’ve “settled” the gold-digger plot, and now it’s time for Billy to have a new reason to be on the show.
GH: Billy says he doesn’t want to play the field anymore. Gussie urges him to talk to Mom. Billy says he came to Gussie first so someone would actually listen to him.
“I view this as like a way to prove to myself and to you guys and everybody that I am ready to go from being from, like, this boy that Mom wants me to just stay to a man,” Billy says.
BO: I think moving out of his parents’ house might be another, less expensive and less potentially heartbreaking way to show this.
Billy says he doesn’t want to “go out and try to play the field anymore,” which seems like the first step to deciding to date someone, not a reason to get engaged.
GH: They agree the talk with Mom will be uncomfortable. But in an interview, Gussie echoes the concern that Billy is moving too fast. He must be supportive of his brother, though.
BO: I’m on the edge of my seat. Imagine the fireworks if Billy gets engaged to anyone (much less Marissa) without telling his parents first.
This is the first indication that Gussie supports his brother’s relationship with Marissa, though. All we’ve heard from him so far is about her red flags.
GH: Gussie stops to admire his own bicep. They talk about who Billy’s best man will be — Gussie or Jake. Peter will be at the bachelor party but stuck in the hotel the whole time.
BO: Poor Peter. His role in this series has been as a background extra. Or maybe he’s lucky.
Gussie catches a bass, kisses it on the lips and returns it to the lake.
GH: Is this catch-and-release scene just a big metaphor for their relationships? A “plenty more fish in the sea” kind of thing? Am I trying to find meaning where there is none?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!