 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Klages, Barbara A.

  • 0

Klages, Barbara A. on Nov. 11, 2022. Visit. at Kutis So. Co. Chapel, Thur. Nov 11, 3-7. Funeral mass Mary, Mother of the Church, Fri. Nov 18, 10:30 am. https://www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/klages-barbara-a/

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News