Klein, Evelyn Louise

Evelyn Louise Hickerson Klein, age 93, passed away November 4, 2022 after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's. Services: Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made in Evelyn's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
