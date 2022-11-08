 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Klein, Evelyn Louise

  • 0

Evelyn Louise Hickerson Klein, age 93, passed away November 4, 2022 after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's. Services: Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made in Evelyn's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News