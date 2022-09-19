 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kliethermes, Andrew Joseph

92, passed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and his children Ann, Mary, Joseph and Julie. Services: Funeral Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 am at St. James in Catawissa, MO.

