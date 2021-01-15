 Skip to main content
Klondike Park
Length • 5 miles

More info • sccmo.org/690/Klondike-Park

Overview • Built on an old quarry site near Augusta in St. Charles County, the white silica sand around the lake creates the look of winter year round. The Hogsback Trail goes up to the bluffs and offers a scenic view of the river when the leaves have fallen off the trees. 

Sarah Collins Hill, 43, of Manchester, said one of her family's favorite winter memories is walking the trail when the lake was frozen. "My kids discovered that when they threw the white silica rocks into the ice, they broke apart and made a high-pitched twanging sound. It reverberated almost like a steel drum. They were entertained for hours." 

