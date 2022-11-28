When 8 p.m. Dec. 30 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $49.99-$104.99 • More info ticketmaster.com
Rapper Kodak Black headlines at Chaifetz Arena for a big show advertised as Kodak Black and Friends. We don’t know who the friends are, and it nearly doesn’t matter. He has so much material to bring to the table. In 2022 alone he released three albums — “Back for Everything” and “Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.”
