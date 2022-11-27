Koepke, H. Bruce Asleep in Jesus, on Tues., Nov. 22, 2022. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tues., Nov. 29, 4-8:00 p.m. with funeral service Wed. at 10:00 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery.
