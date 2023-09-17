(nee Knipp) Thursday, September 14, 2023. Beloved wife of Jerold "Jerry" Kohnen. Dear mother of Jane (Chris) Ury. Dear grandmother of Ziva Ury. Dear sister of Michael (Vivian) Knipp and the late Charles Knipp. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, September 20, 10:00 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Member of St. Francis of Assisi St. Anne Sodality, St. Vincent de Paul Society and CHRP, and CPAAA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Francis of Assisi St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.