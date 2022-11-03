Korte, Sr. Betty Jean, C.PP.S.

October 23, 2022, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Ben and Florence Korte. Preceded in death by her brothers Jack (Mary Ann), Rick (Linda), Ken, her sister Doris (Francis) Borges and sister-in-law Linda. Survived by her brother Bob Korte and sister-inlaw, Jan Korte, nieces and nephews, dear friends, and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, November 4, 2022, 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph 4, 2022, 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Chapel. Masks required and live-streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.