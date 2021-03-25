 Skip to main content
Kress Farm Garden Preserve
Kress Farm Garden Preserve near Hillsboro features 142 acres that include trails, gardens, caves in cliffs and two wet weather waterfalls.

(Christina Benson photo)

 

Distance from St. Louis: 35 miles

This wildlife preserve of more than 142 acres near Hillsboro includes gardens, trails and two waterfalls that flow after a heavy rainfall, and cliff caves “that are amazing,” said Christina Benson, 42, of Herculaneum. “We were honestly in awe of nature’s beauty in this secluded little farm in the middle of Hillsboro. This is definitely a Jefferson County treasure.” The land was once owned by Jacob Kress and is protected by the Ozark Land Trust.

Where 5137 Glade Chapel Road, Hillsboro • More info kressfarm.org

Sports