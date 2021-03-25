Kress Farm Garden Preserve

This wildlife preserve of more than 142 acres near Hillsboro includes gardens, trails and two waterfalls that flow after a heavy rainfall, and cliff caves “that are amazing,” said Christina Benson, 42, of Herculaneum. “We were honestly in awe of nature’s beauty in this secluded little farm in the middle of Hillsboro. This is definitely a Jefferson County treasure.” The land was once owned by Jacob Kress and is protected by the Ozark Land Trust.