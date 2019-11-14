When 7:30 p.m. Wednesday • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com
In recent years, country music artist Kris Kristofferson has been performing in a solo acoustic setting. “There’s an honesty in the sparseness,” he said in a statement. “It feels like direct communication to the listener. I still have more fun when I’m with the band, but being alone is freer, somehow. It’s like being an old blues guy, completely stripped away.” By Kevin C. Johnson