Kristy has been part of an instrumental team of coworkers creating the Mercy Kids Keys to Me program, designed to reduce the emotional stress of encounters for pediatric patients with unique needs. With Kristy's leadership, her team led us through a highly successful pilot phase of the program. Her tenacity is exceptional as she shares the lessons learned with other coworkers and spreads the joy of the program to each department as we expand. In 2019, the program was named the Mercy Innovation of the Year, and it is truly because of people like Kristy and her hard work and dedication. We are currently expanding the program across Mercy St. Louis and she has made herself highly available as we train, teach and implement this new method of care.
