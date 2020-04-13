NOMINATION 1: During the three months that our daughter was in [the] ICU, she received outstanding care from many nurses. However, Kristy Lohman stood out above all for her truly exemplary blend of expert medical skills and remarkable compassion for a patient with complex, chronic medical issues. She always made time to do the extra things to make our daughter as comfortable as possible in very difficult circumstances. Her smiles, kind words and can-do attitude became a pillar of strength for our family as we help our daily vigil at [our daughter's] room. Kristy made [our daughter's] and our family's difficult journey so much more bearable. In [our daughter's] 20 years of treatment at St. Luke's we have never experienced a more talented nursing professional.
NOMINATION 2: Kristy is an ICU nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital. Kristy displays the true heart of a nurse. The patients she cares for and their families frequently comment on the extra touch that Kristy has. We all agree that skill is important in our nurses. Equally important is the caring and compassion that a nurse displays, easing the fears of those she cares for and promoting healing. Kristy connects with patients in this way. She helps them get through the most important times of their lives, including end of life. Family is able to survive the days that follow because of their relationship with Kristy. They leave the hospital with a sense of belonging and peace knowing that Kristy gave their loved one excellent care emotionally, as well as physically. This is a display of the true heart of a Nurse and it takes place with Kristy in the ICU at St. Luke’s. Thank you Kristy for all you do for those you care for.
