Passed on Monday, May 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Kruse (nee Duffy); cherished father of Kevin, Michael, Steven, Robyn, James Jr., and Jeffrey; dear grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 8. Private services. www.boppchapel.com
Kruse, James David
