KSDK's Art Holliday lauded by state broadcasting group

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Veteran STL reporter Art Holliday, now the news director at KSDK (Channel 5), will be inducted this summer into the Missouri Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame.

Holliday is one of five personalities, and the only one from STL, who will be inducted at a ceremony slated for June 10 in the Lake of the Ozarks.

A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism school grad, Holliday started at KSDK in 1979 as a sportscaster and has since worked most every beat at the station.

One year ago, Holliday was named as the news director —the first Black person to head news operations at a St. Louis station.

This upcoming induction is a hat trick for Holliday, who already is a member of the St. Louis Media History Foundation and Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists halls of fame.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.