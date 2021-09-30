 Skip to main content
KSHE 95 Birthday Party with Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley
Alice Cooper and Halestorm

Alice Cooper performs in 2019 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$249 • More info livenation.com

Shock-rock king Alice Cooper is back with a new show coming to St. Louis Music Park with special guest Ace Frehley (of KISS). “We’ve always had fun touring together, and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again,” Cooper said in a statement. “It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars.” By Kevin C. Johnson

 

