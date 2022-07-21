 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KSHE Birthday Party with Sammy Hagar and the Circle, George Thorogood

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar

When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$349 • More info livenation.com 

There’s no party like a Sammy Hagar party in St. Louis, which is one of the Red Rocker’s favorite cities to perform. The show he's bringing to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is certain to include favorites such as “Heavy Metal,” “I Can’t Drive 55,” and “There’s Only One Way to Rock,” along with Van Halen selections like “Poundcake” and “Why Can’t This Be Love.” In 2021, Hagar & the Circle released “Lockdown Sessions,” recorded when shelter-at-home orders were in effect. “When we first started doing these lockdown sessions, it was only meant to stay in touch with the fans until we could get back out on the road again. But as the weeks and months drew on, it also became a fun way to keep the band together musically and creatively,” says Hagar.

