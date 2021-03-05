Kurt Hunzeker, president of the St. Louis BattleHawks

They had built a football franchise from scratch, a fatiguing and unfathomable undermining, and on the morning of the first game, as Kurt Hunzeker approached The Dome on Interstate 70, he saw smoke.
“What the hell?” Hunzeker said.
But as he and colleague Gabe Rendon drove closer to the stadium, they realized it wasn’t a fire — or even a proverbial fire they’d need to put out. It was a tailgate party. In the 7 a.m. hour.
“I said, ‘This game starts at 2, right?’” recalled Hunzeker, president of the St. Louis BattleHawks. “That's when the giggles started. ‘Wow — people are fired up for this.’”
That was Feb. 23, 2020. Their second home game was on Feb. 29. Entering March, the BattleHawks led the first-year XFL in per-game attendance (28,541), as well as in merchandise sales and average in-market TV rating. The team was winning. Kooky strangers screamed “Ka-Kaw!” to one another. And for the next home game, March 21 against Los Angeles, Hunzeker said they were “slated to have 50,000 to 55,000 fans.”
But the league paused in March as the pandemic began.
“And by the midpoint of April,” Hunzeker said, “the whole league has disappeared. It wasn’t just that one team folded — the whole thing disappeared.”
Dozens of St. Louisans lost their jobs with the BattleHawks. Fandom was frozen.
“It was really starting to work,” Hunzeker said. “We had really solid metrics. It became tangible. We're just like, ‘Man, 2021, we're going to blow the doors off!’”
Sure enough, Hunzeker spoke by phone on a sunny Saturday in February of 2021 — it quite possibly could’ve been the day of a BattleHawks game.
“Not all great stories have happy endings …” said Hunzeker, who now works for Major League Baseball as vice president of minor league business operations. “I'm in a great place now. It took a while — don’t get me wrong, 9 1/2 months unemployed during the pandemic is terrifying. But it was a great experience with the BattleHawks. I think the lasting legacy is how well the community embraced this team. The community ran the team. We were just kind of the stewards.”