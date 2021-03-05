Kurt Hunzeker, president of the St. Louis BattleHawks

They had built a football franchise from scratch, a fatiguing and unfathomable undermining, and on the morning of the first game, as Kurt Hunzeker approached The Dome on Interstate 70, he saw smoke.

“What the hell?” Hunzeker said.

But as he and colleague Gabe Rendon drove closer to the stadium, they realized it wasn’t a fire — or even a proverbial fire they’d need to put out. It was a tailgate party. In the 7 a.m. hour.

“I said, ‘This game starts at 2, right?’” recalled Hunzeker, president of the St. Louis BattleHawks. “That's when the giggles started. ‘Wow — people are fired up for this.’”

That was Feb. 23, 2020. Their second home game was on Feb. 29. Entering March, the BattleHawks led the first-year XFL in per-game attendance (28,541), as well as in merchandise sales and average in-market TV rating. The team was winning. Kooky strangers screamed “Ka-Kaw!” to one another. And for the next home game, March 21 against Los Angeles, Hunzeker said they were “slated to have 50,000 to 55,000 fans.”

But the league paused in March as the pandemic began.