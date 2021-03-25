LaBarque Creek Conservation Area and Don Robinson State Park

Distance from St. Louis: 40 miles
Wet weather waterfalls spill around and through formations made of St. Peters sandstone in the LaBarque Creek Conservation Area. The trail is a nearly 3-mile loop, with a few nice-sized waterfalls if you go off the trail, said Victoria Sullivan, 58, of Fenton. “The water flow for my favorite waterfall comes out of a medium and small hole in the rock. If there is an abundance of water, it also comes over the ledge producing two waterfalls.”
At bordering Don Robinson State Park, hikers can also see water runoffs and waterfalls after rains along the Sandstone Canyon Trail.
Where LaBarque Creek, Valley Drive just south of Doc Sargent Road; Don Ronbinson, 9725 Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/labarque-creek; mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park