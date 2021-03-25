LaBarque Creek Conservation Area and Don Robinson State Park

Wet weather waterfalls spill around and through formations made of St. Peters sandstone in the LaBarque Creek Conservation Area. The trail is a nearly 3-mile loop, with a few nice-sized waterfalls if you go off the trail, said Victoria Sullivan, 58, of Fenton. “The water flow for my favorite waterfall comes out of a medium and small hole in the rock. If there is an abundance of water, it also comes over the ledge producing two waterfalls.”