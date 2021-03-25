 Skip to main content
LaBarque Creek Conservation Area and Don Robinson State Park
LaBarque Creek Conservation Area

A nearly three-mile loop in the LaBarque Creek Conservation Area features a few nice-sized waterfalls off the trail, and the water from one waterfall comes out of holes in the rock. If there is a lot of water, it goes over a ledge and produces two waterfalls, says hiker Victoria Sullivan of Fenton.

(Victoria Sullivan photo)

 

Distance from St. Louis: 40 miles

Wet weather waterfalls spill around and through formations made of St. Peters sandstone in the LaBarque Creek Conservation Area. The trail is a nearly 3-mile loop, with a few nice-sized waterfalls if you go off the trail, said Victoria Sullivan, 58, of Fenton. “The water flow for my favorite waterfall comes out of a medium and small hole in the rock. If there is an abundance of water, it also comes over the ledge producing two waterfalls.”

At bordering Don Robinson State Park, hikers can also see water runoffs and waterfalls after rains along the Sandstone Canyon Trail.

Waterfall at Don Robinson State Park

Wet weather waterfalls flow along the trail at Don Robinson State Park in Cedar Hill. (Victoria Sullivan)

Where LaBarque Creek, Valley Drive just south of Doc Sargent Road; Don Ronbinson, 9725 Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/labarque-creek; mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park

