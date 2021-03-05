Laila Anderson, Blues fan

The young girl takes five pills every morning. Two more every night. She’s on a strict regimen since her courageous and miraculous bone marrow transplant, but last spring and summer, Laila Anderson couldn’t get a certain medicine.

“I needed to be there,” the 12-year-old Anderson said. “I needed to smell hockey air.”

At first, there wasn’t even a “there.” The Blues and the National Hockey League were on a pause. And when the league finally restarted, in the summer of 2020, the Blues played opponents in a “bubble” environment in Edmonton. If the Blues were going to win the Stanley Cup again, it would be without the support of fans in the stands.

Without their proudest and most famous fan.

Back in the 2018-19 season, an infusion of hockey aided Laila as she battled isolated HLH in her brain — a systemic inflammatory syndrome that can be fatal. She befriended the players, and they fed off her toughness during their run from the fewest points in the NHL to the Stanley Cup. Laila was in Boston for Game 7 — and on the ice with the Cup after the Game 7 win. But in the summer of 2020, Laila watched the Blues playoff games from her father’s couch in St. Louis.