'Lake of the Ozarks' by Bill Geist

"Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America"

A memoir by Bill Geist

Published by Grand Central, 208 pages, $26

Thirty years after Union Electric Co. built Bagnell Dam to create the Lake of the Ozarks, an Illinois teenager took summer jobs at a lodge owned by his aunt and uncle. A retired correspondent for CBS News, Geist has written an amusing tribute to those who worked as maids and bellhops and drivers to turn Arrowhead Lodge into a getaway for Midwestern families looking for a little fun “at the lake.” (Grand Central Publishing)