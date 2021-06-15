Landa: Birthdays in the time of COVID

There’s hardly an aspect of life that hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and for the most part, that’s been negative. But birthday celebrations have actually been impacted positively by the pandemic, and as the pandemic finally recedes, it’s up to us to keep that positive impact in our lives.

For as long as anyone can remember, the American birthday party has followed a very predictable routine: The birthday kid would invite friends over; they’d enjoy a party with some games and activities; the guests would go home with party favors; and the birthday child would get presents. Birthday parties are great. They’re a time that can be used to gather with friends and express thankfulness for the gift of life.

But in truth, what so many of these parties have done is to remind the birthday kids of their station in life vis-a-vis their friends and neighbors. And that’s not always a good thing. The child who struggles socially at school might have very few friends over for her party, while her queen bee friend’s party is standing-room-only. The child whose parents struggle to make ends meet might not get as lavish a party or gift — if he gets one at all — while his more well-off friends brag about the expensive presents they received.