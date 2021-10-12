 Skip to main content
Lane Thomas
Lane Thomas

For report card

He was fabulous for the Washington Nationals after exiting in the Jon Lester trade. Thomas hit .270 for his new team with 14 doubles, seven homers, 27 RBIS and an OPS of .852. But as a Cardinal he went 5-for-48 with 17 strikeouts and 10 walks for a meager .384 OPS in limited fill-in outfield duty earlier this season. 

Full season stats

Grade: D

