La'Rhonda G.

Wow, where do we start? She [La'Rhonda] is an oncology nurse at BJC. Nurse Garrett has gone on and on trying to help her patients feel at home, comfortable as well as relaxed during their stay. [She is] one of the best nurses that I have ever seen take care of patients. She helped him [my friend] get through a lot of hard times through his treatments, checking in on him, making sure that he was comfortable at all times.
La'Rhonda is a remarkable nurse. I've seen her go to school and finish top of the class, watching her study day in and day out to accomplish the goal of being a registered nurse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!