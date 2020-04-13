La'Rhonda G.
0 comments

La'Rhonda G.

  • 0
Larhonda

Photo provided by nominator

Wow, where do we start? She [La'Rhonda] is an oncology nurse at BJC. Nurse Garrett has gone on and on trying to help her patients feel at home, comfortable as well as relaxed during their stay. [She is] one of the best nurses that I have ever seen take care of patients. She helped him [my friend] get through a lot of hard times through his treatments, checking in on him, making sure that he was comfortable at all times.

La'Rhonda is a remarkable nurse. I've seen her go to school and finish top of the class, watching her study day in and day out to accomplish the goal of being a registered nurse.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports