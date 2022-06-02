Larry Williams, then treasurer, had 'phantom' employee

In three decades in office, former St. Louis city Treasurer Larry Williams survived bounced checks, scathing state audits and drug-dealing employees. What finally brought him down was a "ghost."

In 2011, Williams' friend and employee Fred Robinson was arrested by federal agents for fraud and theft, after stealing roughly $250,000 from a charter school. It turned out that Robinson also had enjoyed a phantom job on Williams' payroll for at least five years.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Robinson was a classic "ghost payroller," submitting false time sheets, taking pay for false hours worked and making about $35,000 a year starting in 2006. Over at least five years, the city paid Robinson as much as $175,000 for a no-show job.

Robinson was sentenced to two years in federal prison; Williams was never charged.