He had a rough go in his first taste of the big leagues, going 4-for-26 in his first 10 games. But later in the season he added much-needed offensive depth, hitting .265 with an .833 OPS over 48 games (including 16 starts). In his limited action he hit .346 with runners in scoring position and he was 5-for-13 with three walks, a homer and six RBIs with RISP and two outs. He had good fielding range in the outfield and he swiped a couple of bases as well.