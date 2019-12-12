LATEST LINE

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

Bucs * 4 * 3.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*

Eagles * 4.5 * 4.5 * (39.5) * REDSKINS*

PACKERS * 5 * 4.5 * (40.5) * Bears*

Patriots * 10 * 10 * (41.5) * BENGALS*

TITANS * 3 * 3 * (50.0) * Texans*

Seahawks * 6 * 6 * (48.5) * PANTHERS*

CHIEFS * 11.5 * 9.5 * (45.5) * Broncos*

GIANTS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (46.5) * Dolphins*

STEELERS * 1.5 * 2 * (36.5) * Bills*

RAIDERS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (45.5) * Jaguars*

Browns * 2.5 * 2.5 * (48.5) * CARDS*

49ERS * 11 * 11 * (48.0) * Falcons*

Rams * 2 (D) * 1 * (49.0) * COWBOYS*

Vikings * 3 * 2 * (45.0) * CHARGERS*

*Monday*

SAINTS * 8.5 * 9 * (46.0) * Colts*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (D) after the opening line denotes that Dallas opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

p-Navy * 10.5 * 10.5 * (40.5) * Army*

----------------------------------------------------

p- Philadelphia, PA.

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Rockets * 3.5 * ( NL ) * MAGIC*

76ERS * 11 * ( NL ) * Pelicans*

Pacers * 6 * (222.5) * HAWKS*

Bucks * NL * ( NL ) * GRIZZLIES*

Lakers * 3.5 * ( NL ) * HEAT*

Clippers * 5 * (230.5) * T'WOLVES*

BULLS * 6 * (214.5) * Hornets*

KINGS * 8 * (207.5) * Knicks*

JAZZ * 12 * (210.5) * Warriors*

----------------------------------------------------

NOTE: O/U is the over/under total (combined points for both teams) for each game.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

INDIANA * 17 * Nebraska*

CREIGHTON * 18 * UT-Rio Grande*

Colorado * 4 * COLORADO ST*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

STARS * -$140/+$120 (5.5) * Vegas*

AVALANCHE * -$220/+$180 (6.5) * Devils*

----------------------------------------------------

HOME TEAM IN ALL CAPS

Copyright 2019 Benjamin Eckstein