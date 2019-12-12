LATEST LINE
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
Bucs * 4 * 3.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*
Eagles * 4.5 * 4.5 * (39.5) * REDSKINS*
PACKERS * 5 * 4.5 * (40.5) * Bears*
Patriots * 10 * 10 * (41.5) * BENGALS*
TITANS * 3 * 3 * (50.0) * Texans*
Seahawks * 6 * 6 * (48.5) * PANTHERS*
CHIEFS * 11.5 * 9.5 * (45.5) * Broncos*
GIANTS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (46.5) * Dolphins*
STEELERS * 1.5 * 2 * (36.5) * Bills*
RAIDERS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (45.5) * Jaguars*
Browns * 2.5 * 2.5 * (48.5) * CARDS*
49ERS * 11 * 11 * (48.0) * Falcons*
Rams * 2 (D) * 1 * (49.0) * COWBOYS*
Vikings * 3 * 2 * (45.0) * CHARGERS*
*Monday*
SAINTS * 8.5 * 9 * (46.0) * Colts*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (D) after the opening line denotes that Dallas opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
p-Navy * 10.5 * 10.5 * (40.5) * Army*
----------------------------------------------------
p- Philadelphia, PA.
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Rockets * 3.5 * ( NL ) * MAGIC*
76ERS * 11 * ( NL ) * Pelicans*
Pacers * 6 * (222.5) * HAWKS*
Bucks * NL * ( NL ) * GRIZZLIES*
Lakers * 3.5 * ( NL ) * HEAT*
Clippers * 5 * (230.5) * T'WOLVES*
BULLS * 6 * (214.5) * Hornets*
KINGS * 8 * (207.5) * Knicks*
JAZZ * 12 * (210.5) * Warriors*
----------------------------------------------------
NOTE: O/U is the over/under total (combined points for both teams) for each game.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
INDIANA * 17 * Nebraska*
CREIGHTON * 18 * UT-Rio Grande*
Colorado * 4 * COLORADO ST*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
STARS * -$140/+$120 (5.5) * Vegas*
AVALANCHE * -$220/+$180 (6.5) * Devils*
----------------------------------------------------
HOME TEAM IN ALL CAPS
