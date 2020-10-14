 Skip to main content
LATEST ON NFL RELOCATION LAWSUIT
Dec. 6, 2018

Personal payback

QUESTION: Any updates on the NFL relocation lawsuit?

BENFRED: Nothing major, but I can share a few developments.

The deposition list was approved, I was told. The request to make those who will be deposed travel to St. Louis for in-person depositions was not. That's a COVID-related issue. NFL owners can apparently travel to watch their teams play, but not travel to STL for a deposition. (Go figure.) But, the good news is all of this can be done virtually.

I know there is speculation swirling about a settlement, but I've heard nothing on that from anyone I trust completely regarding news about the case. Somehow a $200 million number was floating around, but I think that would be comically low for Team STL to not continue to march this thing toward court.

